An arrest was made on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in connection with an indecency with a child case and an invasive recording case by Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Pedro Castillo was booked into the JWC jail after a lengthy investigation into two separate incidents that occurred at the end of 2018, according to Investigator Danny Galvez.

According to sheriff officials, a girl under the age of 14 made an outcry against Castillo to a relative. The relative immediately reported the incident to authorities.

The child was interviewed by child advocacy center officials about the incident which helped authorities build a case against Castillo.

The second incident occurred when an adult female was at Castillo’s residence. She went to use the bathroom and saw a recording device.

Further details on the incidents have not been released due to the ongoing investigations.

Sheriff Daniel Bueno reminds parents to talk to their children and for everyone to be vigilant of your surroundings.