Plans are well underway for the 97th Annual Fall Festival at St. Joseph’s Church in Rowena on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Ladies of the parish and friends met in May and June to quilt two items which will be a part of the live auction on Festival Day.

The quilt on the left is in the “Grandmother’s Flower Garden” pattern. The talented seamstress who hand pieced the hundreds of hexagon shaped fabric pieces is not known. The quilt is being donated by Court Our Lady of Grace #1734, Catholic Daughters of Rowena.

The quilt on the right was pieced by Adonna Beimer and Clara Kalina in the “Mystic Journey” pattern. It is being donated by St. Ann’s Altar Society/Christian Mothers.

It took many stitches made by many willing hands to turn the quilts into works of art. Only a few of the quilters are shown. Pictured (from left) Pat Vancil, Kay Halfmann, Alice Frerich, Natalie Lange, Irene Feist and Clara Kalina.