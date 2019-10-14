ORANGE GROVE - The war on drugs is under way in Jim Wells County. The deputies and investigators have been working diligently to deter crime in the county.

On Thursday, Oct. 11 at about 10 a.m.,deputies with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Divisions and SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on County Road 352 in the Orange Grove area.

After entry into the residence was made by JWSO SWAT detectives began to search the residence. Detectives located approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine in the bedroom of the residence, and a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol, said sheriff officials.

Twenty-nine year-old Brook Marie Gearhart was in the residence at the time of the search warrant and immediately detained.

Gearhart was taken into custody and charged with manufactured and delivery of a control substance. She was transported to the JWC jail and remanded to the custody of correctional staff.

Detectives said charges are pending against another individual who resides with Gearhart, and fully expect to take him into custody.

Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno would like to inform the public that “We are working all the way south Jim Wells County as evident in (Thursday’s) drug seizure in Orange Grove.”