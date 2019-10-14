Interstate 35 (Travis County): Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions at William Cannon Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Various closures on the northbound frontage road approaching Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, flaggers will control traffic as needed. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Shelby Lane and Williamson Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The northbound left two lanes and southbound left lane will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the left two lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Hermitage Drive and the next entrance ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Woodward Street and Royal Hill Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound two right lanes will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane through Oct. 25.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound right lane will be closed at York Creek Road to just after Posey Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Heldenfels Road and the York Creek Road exit (No. 196) from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between County Road 143 and Lakeway Drive from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between the San Gabriel River bridge and Texas 29 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between County Road 305 and FM 487 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between RM 2243 and Texas 29 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: Reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations between Texas 71 and Maha Circle from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marcel Gres Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Interchange Boulevard and Eastgate Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating closures of the turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour via Interstate 35 North exit to the frontage road. The northbound right lane will be closed between Norwood Park Drive and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the entrance ramp from Cameron Road will also be closed.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed near Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound main lanes will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights; traffic will detour to the frontage road.

Texas 45 North: The right lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed between Heatherwilde Boulevard and Wilke Lane from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: Various southbound closures between Cameron Road and Howard Lane from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the southbound right lane will also be closed in this area. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound frontage road will be closed approaching U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic for eastbound U.S. 290 detours via Parmer Lane. Southbound exit No. 439 for Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) or the U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) as needed. Alternating northbound closures between Howard Lane and Cameron Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left lane will be closed between FM 685 and Pecan Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left lane will be closed between Pflugerville Parkway and Pecan Street from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Various southbound closures either side of Howard Lane/Gregg-Manor Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Alternating northbound closures between Parmer Lane and ½ mile north of Howard Lane from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between Texas 195 and County Road 222 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between Loop 360 and Via Fortuna from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until July. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Dry Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Oct. 25. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

RM 620: The westbound right lane will be closed between Parmer and Tom Kemp lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will alternate between each side of the road. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): The eastbound right lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

FM 973: Alternating closures in both directions between U.S. 290 and Gregg Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 1431: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Easy Street and Packsaddle Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Hudson Street: Closed between Darby Street and Krueger Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Detour via Bluestein Drive.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Manor/Springdale Road: The right turn lane will be closed in both directions under U.S. 183 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane will be closed in both directions under U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed. Flaggers will control traffic immediately east of Interstate 35 as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.