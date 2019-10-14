Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the September Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.

Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.

Teachers for September are:

* Hillcrest Elementary - Marissa Infante

* Salazar Elementary - Edna Pena

* Saenz Elementary - Jemina G. Blair

* Noonan Elementary - Maria Gonzalez

* Schallert Elementary - Monica Reynolds

* Memorial Intermediate - Maria Cristina Carr-Gonzalez

* Dubose Intermediate - Anna Barrera

* William Adams Middle School - Denise Garcia

* Alice High School - Cody Hunt