Monday

Oct 14, 2019 at 5:13 PM


Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the September Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.


Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.


Teachers for September are:


* Hillcrest Elementary - Marissa Infante


* Salazar Elementary - Edna Pena


* Saenz Elementary - Jemina G. Blair


* Noonan Elementary - Maria Gonzalez


* Schallert Elementary - Monica Reynolds


* Memorial Intermediate - Maria Cristina Carr-Gonzalez


* Dubose Intermediate - Anna Barrera


* William Adams Middle School - Denise Garcia


* Alice High School - Cody Hunt