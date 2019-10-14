Nine Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the September Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo-News Journal and Stewart Title.
Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.
Teachers for September are:
* Hillcrest Elementary - Marissa Infante
* Salazar Elementary - Edna Pena
* Saenz Elementary - Jemina G. Blair
* Noonan Elementary - Maria Gonzalez
* Schallert Elementary - Monica Reynolds
* Memorial Intermediate - Maria Cristina Carr-Gonzalez
* Dubose Intermediate - Anna Barrera
* William Adams Middle School - Denise Garcia
* Alice High School - Cody Hunt