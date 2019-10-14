Rilynn Beard is a soon to be 8 year old with a joy for prayer. While attending the Orange Grove annual fall festival, she had a strong feeling to pray for someone.

Beard states she felt the need to pray over an Orange Grove Police Officer who was securing the event.

“Because I know he does a lot to protect us and I love GOD; so I pray,” Beard said.

Rilynn's mother Amy Beard shared her story on Facebook and was surprised to get over 50 shares and many comments one of which came from OGPD Hector Valverde himself.

“This little girl was put in my path last night for a much needed pick me up,” Valverde said. “This gives me hope for our young generation. May GOD bless her.”

Beard is in the second grade and believes in the power of prayer and how those prayers reach people in time of need.