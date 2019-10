SAN DIEGO - Students at Bernandea Jaime Junior High and Collins Parr Elementary had a lesson in fire safety. The volunteer firefighters with the San Diego Fire Department spent two days, Oct. 9 and 10, reminding students how important fire safety is.

Firefighters discussed smoke alarms, two way exits, and never playing with fire or making prank calls to 9-1-1.

Students got a chance to look at the tools, the fire trucks and tried on the firefighters uniform.