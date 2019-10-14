BEEVILLE –The CBC Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday, Oct. 10 to name Dr. Justin Hoggard as the lone finalist to be CBC’s seventh President.

Dr. Hoggard currently serves as Chief Academic Officer and Dean of Instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Board’s decision follows an extensive, nationwide search and interview process. CBC received 60 applications from interested candidates from all over the United States and even a few foreign countries. The Board of Trustees, as a whole, reviewed each of the submitted applications, from which 11 candidates were invited to interview for the President position, both in-person and via live video conferencing.

“The Board felt that it was vital to conduct as broad of a search as possible and to engage thoroughly, as a whole, to identify the right person to serve as the next President of CBC,” said CBC Board Chair Carroll Lohse. “The Board was extremely impressed with both the quantity of applications received and the quality of the candidates who expressed interest in the position.”

Prior to the initial interviews, the Board gathered input from the CBC community at-large in the selection process by utilizing an online survey. Accounting for the CBC community’s survey responses, the Board tailored some of its first-round interview questions to gauge which candidates best fit the needs of not only the College, but the community as a whole.

“CBC is a community college,” explained Mr. Lohse, “and it is important to the Board that the next President work to meet the community’s needs.”

The Board invited four finalists to CBC for a series of tours of the main campus in Beeville and the Alice, Kingsville, and Pleasanton Sites and to interview with the Board. Prior to the second-round interviews, the Board hosted an employee forum, during which CBC employees were asked to provide input into what they were looking for in CBC’s next President. The feedback received from the faculty and staff who attended the first forum was “especially helpful and an important part of the interview process during the second-round interviews,” according to Mr. Lohse.

The Board then invited the CBC Faculty Association to moderate a candidate forum with two of the four finalists, with all CBC employees invited to attend, and to provide the Board with takeaways from the forum to consider when deliberating the naming of a lone finalist.

“The Board recognizes the immense talent CBC has in its faculty and staff, and it was very important to everyone on the Board to learn what CBC employees thought after interacting with the finalists for the President position,” said Mr. Lohse. “I want to thank the faculty, staff, and community for the input and work they contributed to the process.”

Ultimately, the Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Hoggard as the lone finalist for CBC’s next College President. According to Mr. Lohse, “The Board worked diligently for more than two months to choose the right person to lead CBC, and I appreciate my fellow Board Members for their dedication in making sure that the right candidate was selected to be the next President of this college.”

“The Board feels confident we have done just that in selecting Dr. Hoggard as the lone finalist for CBC’s next President,” said Mr. Lohse. “He demonstrated a genuine commitment to CBC’s mission, which is to be a student centered community college committed to delivering superb educational and life enriching opportunities to its students and the communities it serves. The Board believes Dr. Hoggard will embrace and enhance the CBC culture of engaging and inspiring students, faculty, staff, and the CBC community, and we look forward to working proudly with him in taking this College to new heights.”

Lohse also expressed the Board’s gratitude to Dr. Carry DeAtley, who served as the Interim President during this transitional period.

“The Board is infinitely grateful to Dr. DeAtley for her tireless and outstanding service as CBC’s Interim President,” Mr. Lohse explained. “It was no easy task that Dr. DeAtley took on, as she served as Interim President and maintained her role as Vice President of Instruction and Economic Development. She wore these multiple hats with utmost professionalism, dignity, and grace. We are confident that Dr. Hoggard and Dr. DeAtley will make a dynamic team, and the Board is thrilled to have such talented leaders working together to guide CBC into an even brighter future.”

Following the 21-day waiting period mandated by Texas law, the Board will vote at a special called meeting to confirm Dr. Hoggard as the seventh President of Coastal Bend College. The Board anticipates Dr. Hoggard beginning his service as President on Nov. 4.