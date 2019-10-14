Coastal Bend College’s English Professor Christi Morgan, Interim President Carry Deatley, Business Technology Professor Juanita “Toto” Dominguez and Alice Site Director Hector L. Villarreal presented at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) 33rd annual conference held in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 4 through the 6.

The presentation highlighted how CBC has identified champions to assume leadership roles among the faculty and instructional coordinators. From strategic job posting, to establishing diverse interview committees, to sponsoring student clubs, to taking on administrative duties and college leadership roles. This conference offered a variety of opportunities to learn and connect with colleagues dedicated to the success of our students.

With upwards of a 70 percent Hispanic student body, it has become imperative for our college to consider Hispanic professors as mentors, role models, and college leaders. CBC representatives shared their journey into assuming these roles with conference attendees from all over the United States.

HACU is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote Hispanic student success in higher education. In the United States, HACU represents more than 470 higher education institutions (both universities and community colleges) that together enroll two thirds of all Hispanics in higher education. Additionally, HACU has an international membership of approximately 45 universities from Latin America and Spain.

HACU has three lines of activity which include improving legislation and government support for U.S. member institutions, building the institutional capacity of its member institutions, and promoting strategic allegiance and partnerships, including academic cooperation programs across borders.