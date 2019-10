Jim Wells County 4-H’er Mason Blanchette placed fifth Sunday at the State Fair of Texas Archery Contest. This was the first year the contest was held at the State Fair of Texas. Blanchette competed in the senior NASP category. He is a member of the Orange Grove Country Kids 4-H and a member of Jim Wells County 4-H Archery team that is coached by Cullen and Sarita Wright, and Eddie and Annie Tijerina.