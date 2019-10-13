25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - A secretary who reads the National Enquirer but doesn't believe it, an inventor whose daughter was a victim of spouse abuse and a salesman worried about the pressure to "make an irreproachable decision" were among those questioned Wednesday as jury selection began in earnest in O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

50 years ago:

BERLIN - The Apollo 11 astronauts came to West Berlin to the cheers of thousands today and visited the Communist wall.

75 years ago:

After spending almost four months in a Romanian prison camp, First Lt. Robert L. Pardue is home spending a 30-day leave with his parents, County Judge and Mrs. G.V. Pardue of Twenty-First Street.

100 years ago:

News items from the Terry County Herald - Mrs. Simon Holgate left Tuesday for Lubbock to have some dental work done. Brownfield is out of a dentist temporarily.