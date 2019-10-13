Davidson included on Super Lawyer list

McCleskey Law Firm attorney Benjamin H. Davidson II has again been rated as a Super Lawyer in the annual nationwide listing.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multi-phase selection process, according to its website.

Davidson was listed under personal injury/defense.

“I’m very honored after 21 years at the McCleskey Law Firm and in Lubbock that my peers think enough of me to consider me a Super Lawyer,” said Davidson.

^

Tech's Personal Financial Planning program ranks top in nation

Texas Tech University's Personal Financial Planning program was recently ranked by Wealth Management magazine as the best in the nation.

The ranking considered on-campus, full-time, four-year programs of study for financial planning, according to a news release from the university. The magazine looked at a number of markers of excellence, and Tech came out on top out of 67 schools.

“There are many, many factors that contribute to Texas Tech’s success, including hard-working students who, with the help of qualified faculty, become financial advisers who assist their clients in meeting financial goals," said Vickie Hampton, chair of the Department of Personal Financial Planning in the College of Human Sciences. "Our objective is to educate the next generation of financial planning professionals. We structure our degree programs as professional programs emphasizing critical thinking and communication skills in addition to technical competence.”

Tech was among the first universities in the nation to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees in financial planning. In 2000, Texas Tech became the first university to offer a doctorate in personal financial planning.

Send business news to sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com. Announcements are due Thursday at noon for Sunday publication.