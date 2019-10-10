Criselda Alaniz

Parents: Angie Rodriguez and Chris Alaniz

Future Plans: I plan on going to school for Diagnostic Medical Sonography, getting a job in that profession, and taking as many chances I get to travel the world.

Clubs and Officer Positions: I’m currently in National Honor Society, JROTC, and Student Council. In ROTC, I am Assistant Commander for alpha flight. In Student Council, I am the re-elected president.

Accomplishments and Honors: Getting inducted into NHS , Elected Student Council President two years in a row, Elected Student Council Secretary Sophomore year, and being able to be a part of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program.

Best Advice? Who gave it to you? Courage is not having the strength to go on, but to keep going on when you don’t have strength. My mom gave me the advice and I will forever hold it in my heart.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? In 5 years, I'll be about 23, so I will most likely be living in a big city, maybe San Antonio, and doing what interests me. By then I’ll be a year or two out of college, so I hope I'll be living comfortably.

What would you change in the world and why? If I could change something in the world i would change the way we live our everyday lives in constant fear of something terrible happening. I would rid the world of violence and terror, if i could.

Three people I'd invite to dinner, who and why? Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds, and Jessie Reyez. I would invite these three people because Leonardo DiCaprio is making a difference with his foundation that is dedicated to the protection and well-being of all earth’s inhabitants. Ryan Reynolds is my favorite comedian, and Jessie Reyez is my favorite solo artist.

Favorites:

Food - Stuffed Baked Salmon with steamed vegetables.

Book - A Child Called It and Perks of Being a Wallflower

Movie - Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Town in Texas - San Antonio

Vacation Spot - Barton Springs

