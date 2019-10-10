The 82nd annual Jim Wells County Fair will be held on Oct. 23 through the 26. As part of the official opening day of the fair a pageant is held.

Five young women from JWC will compete for the title of Jim Wells County Queen for 2019. The pageant will be held at the fairgrounds on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Contestants are:

Asia Rivera

She is the 15-year-old daughter of Robert and Amanda Cortez, and Robert Rivera. She attends Orange Grove High School as a sophomore.

Araceli Nino

Nino is the 17-year-old daughter of Joe and Thelma Nino. She is a senior at Alice High School.

Charlize Moncada

She is the 16-year-old daughter of Brenda Alaniz and Jacob Salazar. She is a senior Orange Grove High School.

Sadie Eichler

Eichler is the 17-year-old daughter of Steven Eichler and Christie Council. She is a senior at Orange Grove High School.

Rachel Gallagher

Gallagher is the 17-year-old daughter of Hayden and Amy Gallagher. She is a senior at Orange Grove High School.