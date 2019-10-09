Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 police detained three male students at William Adams Middle School for taking inappropriate video recordings and or photographs of their fellow classmates.

According to Alice police officials, a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are alleged to have filmed or photographed their fellow male classmates in the locker rooms and or in the boy's bathrooms.

Alice Independent School District put out a statement to parents on Oct. 2 about the incidents.

"It was brought to our attention that William Adams Middle School students are using phones inappropriately to take invasive recording of other students. We want to inform our students and parents that such recordings area a state felony...," said Guillermo Ruiz, AISD Chief Operations Officer and Student Services. "Administrative action will be applied for any violation regarding the DIstrict Student Code of Conduct. Every precaution is being taken to keep our kids safe. We want to bring awareness of this situation and remind parents to please talk to their children about the do's and don'ts of phone usage."

Alice police and AISD school officials are working together on the investigations.

The district is taking precautionary measures such as:

* Students are not allowed to take their phone to the restroom during class, leaving their phone behind with the teacher.

* During lunch time, only one female and one male student at a time will be allowed to go to the restroom.

* Phones are also collected before physical education/athletic classes and returned right after class ends.

Police released the three juveniles to their parents on the recommendation of the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Officers.