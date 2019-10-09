EAST AUSTIN

Veteran Arts Festival

kicks off Saturday

The Austin Veteran Arts Festival opening day celebration will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Austin school district Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Performers will include the L.U.C. Rebel Babel Orchestra, Moana Tela, Valor Alan, Zach Person and the Armstrong Community Music School. The event will also feature food trucks and an art exhibit by the Texas Parent Teacher Association.

AVAFest is a national healing arts festival for veterans, and will feature a series of events throughout the city from Saturday through Nov. 16.

The program is free, but a donation of $10 will be collected to support veteran suicide prevention programs. Parking is free.

For tickets: bit.ly/2oYRg3w.

EAST AUSTIN

Networking event aims

to improve mobility, health

The Ford Mobility City:One team will host an innovation networking event for East Austin to learn about the City:One Austin Challenge and how to submit a proposal to improve mobility and healthy living in Austin for up to $100,000 in pilot funding.

The free event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Pan American Recreational Center, 2100 E. Third St.

Finalists will receive up to $2,500 stipend to refine their ideas. Light refreshments will be provided.

To register: bit.ly/2pR9jZG.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Golf tournament Friday

benefits ACC student fund

Austin Community College will host its 14th annual ACC Golf Scramble at 7 a.m. Friday at the Riverside Golf Course, 1020 Grove Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the college's Student Emergency Fund, which allows students facing a crisis to receive assistance covering the costs of tuition, books and fees to continue their education.

Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $75 per golfer, with other donations or sponsorship opportunities available.

To register: austincc.edu/events/acc-golf-scramble.

CEDAR PARK

Cedar Bark Festival

takes place Saturday

The city of Cedar Park Parks and Recreation Department will host a Cedar Bark Festival benefiting the Friends of Cedar Bark Park from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 2525 W. New Hope Drive.

The free event will feature a dog costume contest, a pet/owner look-alike contest, food concessions and demonstrations. Contest signups will begin at noon; each contest is limited to 20 participants.

For information: hailey.harp@cedarparktexas.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Hay Day fall celebration

Saturday at Garey Park

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a Hay Day fall celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243.

The event will feature family-friendly activities including pony rides, lawn games, a photo station, music, community vendor booths, a hayride and pumpkin patch. Food trucks will be onsite.

Garey Park entry fees are required, and some activities will include a fee.

For information, including activity fees: parks.georgetown.org/hay-day.

SAN MARCOS

Final 'Party in Park'

scheduled for Friday

The city of San Marcos will host its final 2019 Party in Your Park series from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Eddie Durham Park, 205 Martin Luther King Drive.

The free event will feature activities including oversized yard games and free barrel train rides from 5:30 to 7 p.m. provided by Anisa’s Express. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs if seating is preferred.

BASTROP

Learn how to spot birds

at 'Autumn Big Sit'

The Bastrop Audubon Society will host the Autumn Big Sit from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fisherman’s Park, 1200 Willow St.

Attendees of all ages can learn how to spot birds via vision and hearing in the “Big Sit” format. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, water and snacks and binoculars. Some binoculars will be available to borrow. This is a come-and-go event.

For information: bastropcountyaudubon.org.

American-Statesman staff