This year, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) proudly awarded the Ramiro De La Paz Memorial Scholarship to 24 seniors from nine high schools: Alice, Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Orange Grove, Port Aransas, Riviera Kaufer, Flour Bluff, Santa Gertrudis Academy and Banquete. NEC was also privileged to send four students on an all-expense paid trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. as part of our Government-in-Action Youth Leadership Tour program.

Following our cooperative principle of education, training and information, NEC is honored to provide these youth programs to our community. In 2019, NEC awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships in celebration for 80 of serving the Coastal Bend.

Recipients of these scholarships are students who are planning to attend university, trade school or Lineman’s College in the Texas area. All recipients displayed proof of exemplary grades and test scores, as well as dedication to community and school involvement. Each recipient received between $2,000- $4,000 in scholarship awards to help fund their academic pursuits.

NEC would like to congratulate Alyson Camplain, Gabriel Garcia, Emily McClendon and Alyssa Rodrigues who were selected as delegates for the 2019 Government-in-Action Youth Leadership Tour! This past June, the NEC delegates traveled with 120 other Texas high school electric co-op delegates to Washington D.C.

The Government-in-Action Youth Leadership Tour teaches delegates about the rich history of electric cooperatives and shows them how they can help make the future brighter by participating in this once in a lifetime educational experience.

The application process for the 2020 Government-in-Action Youth Tour as well as Ramiro De La Paz scholarship begins October 2019. Eligible students may apply at www.nueceselectric.org and www.neccoopenergy.com.