The Alice High Varsity Volleyball team played an away district game against Tuloso-Midway Tuesday evening. The warriors defeated the coyotes, 3-0 with the scores of 20-25, 24-26, and 15-25.

Lady Coyote, Madison Timmons had 12 digs throughout the game, Victoria Lasos had 9 digs and Kaitlin Rea had 6 digs. Alayna Rosas had a total of 6 blocks. Deandra Ybarra and Desiree Hernadez helped the lady coyotes throughout the game by having assists, Ybarra with 7 and Hernandez with 6. While the games were close in the first two sets, the lady coyotes still fired back with Katelyn Hernandez striking 5 kills, Mireya Villarela with 4 kills and Bira Escobar and Alayna Rosas both with 3 kills. Both Kaitlin Rea and Deandra Ybarra had 1 ace each.

The Alice High School Varsity Volleyball team hold a district record of 1-5. They play next home district game on Friday against Flour Bluff.