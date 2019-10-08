Financial Advisor Larry M. Gilbert of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Ballinger has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.

Gilbert successfully completed the CFP Board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

Larry M. Gilbert has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for 11 years. He has served individual investors in Ballinger for 10 years.

Larry M. Gilbert and Branch Office Administrator Malinda Kelly can be reached at (325) 365-2505. You may also visit Gilbert's website at www.edwardjones.com/larry-gilbert..

