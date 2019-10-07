Upcoming Events:

Oct. 7

Volleyball Game

William Adams Middle School play against Tuloso-Midway on PINK game as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Games start at 5pm and 6pm, wear pink!

Oct. 8

Volleyball Game

Alice Vs. Tuloso-Midway. Coyotes go against the Warriors on an away district game. Game starts at 5pm for Freshman, JV and Varsity plays at 6pm.

Oct. 10

Cross Country

William Adams Middle School have their JH District Meet in West Guth Park, at Corpus Christi, Texas

Oct. 11

Volleyball Game

Alice Vs. Flour Bluff. Coyotes go against the Hornets on a home district game. Varsity plays at 5pm, Freshman and JV play at 6pm.

Football Game

Alice Vs. Floresville. Coyotes play a home district game against Floresville, this game will also be a Hall of Honor game. Kick off starts at 7:30pm.

Football Game

Ben-Bolt I.S.D has their Homecoming Football Game. Kickoff starts at 7:30pm.

Oct. 14

Volleyball Game

The Williams Adams Middle School volleyball team play an away district game at Gregory-Portland. 7th grade A team and 8th grade B team okay at 5pm. 8th grade A team and 7th grade B team play at 6pm.

Oct. 15

Football Games

The William Adams Middle School play a district game against Gregory-Portland. 8th grade teams travel to GP while the 7th grade teams play in Alice.

Volleyball Game

The Alice Volleyball team play an away district game against Cigarroa. Freshman and JV start at 5pm. Varsity plays at 6pm







