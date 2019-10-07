Rely on God, Bible

Why would a man shoot as many people as he can before being killed or stopped? We good people, seeing it happen or hearing of it, want to believe he simply lost his mind.

In the first book of the Holy Bible, God said, “The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”

Adam and Eve had their first child which was the first born on earth. His name was Cain - a son. Cain murdered his younger brother, Abel.

God, the Father, provided a way for us to be forgiven of our sins: God, the Son (Jesus Christ) dying in our place, taking our judgment and resurrected to life in an eternal human body.

Godly men formed this grand country of the United States of America. But now the political party, once the party of the working man, after losing the last presidential election, is showing the natural evil of the human mind. Presenting one false accusation after another to unseat the president who won. The news media reports it for the truth.

As they implement the attempts to be the savior, not Jesus Christ, but with such impractical government actions, when described, just loyal citizens will wonder, “Can some of us really do that to our country?”

Oh, voter! Relying on guidance from the Holy Christian Bible and prayer to God is how we need to change this narrative and should be a necessity for our leaders. It is how our nation became great.

Arlin Smith, Amarillo