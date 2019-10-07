Ricardo Jose Galvan, known as RJ, has been around baseball almost all his life. His contribution and dedication to this sport rewarded him by having a baseball career past his high school years. Galvan has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and has then learned to love the game. Galvan played varsity baseball all four years of his high school journey. He is a former Coyote who graduated from Alice High School in 2018.

He started off his baseball career in Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School, where he was placed in the varsity team as just a freshman. He transferred his baseball career his Sophomore and Junior year to Alice High School. After playing two years for the Coyotes in the sports of football and baseball, Galvan followed his dad, Frank Galvan, to Three Rivers, Texas, who is Head Baseball Coach and Defense Coordinator football coach at Three Rivers High School. Galvan played baseball his Senior year in Three Rivers High School, but after the baseball season ended, he decided to transfer back to Alice High School to graduate with his well-known high school peers.

After high school, he committed to the University of Incarnate World in San Antonio, Texas, where he played baseball only in the fall season. He then transferred to Laredo College to follow his baseball career and take the junior college route. His freshman year in college, Galvan was hitting .373 and was ranked 3rd in his region for the best batting average. With his accomplishments, Galvan was selected to play at the All-Star Showcase game on Sept. 27 in Abilene, Texas. He went 0-3 with 2 RBI’s at the All-Star game.

“Baseball is more than just a game, its life played out on a field. You have to stay hungry and always want to get better everyday you show up to the field”, Galvan commented.

Galvan hopes to continue his baseball career and strive to accomplish more goals in both his baseball and education journey.