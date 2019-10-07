The Jim Wells County 4-H Youth Group showed off their cooking skills at the Food and Nutrition Workshop and Food Challenge in Alice on Saturday Oct. 5.
All ages were invited to team up and test their skills with select ingredients to create a tasty dish. The theme this year was to bring anything from around the world to be tested and selected teams endured a 45 minute food challenge to beat the rest with the best dish.
4-H Winners
1st Place
Cooking Chickas
Kinleigh Carr
Daniella Tunchez
Rebekah Gordan
2nd Place
THE M.A.A.C. Crew
Adam Tijerina
Maddie Rodriguez
Aaliyah Moreno
Caleb Salinas
3rd Place
You “Butter” Watch Out
Aiden Tymrak
Lucas Walker
Jaime Garza
Ezekial Martinez
(Senior Teams)
1st Place
The Skillets
Trevor Martinez
Paige Langley
Austin Chapa
Makayla Rodriguez
2nd Place
The Boys
Mason Blanchette
Esteban Pena
Joseph Weeks
4-H Food Challenge
