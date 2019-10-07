The Jim Wells County 4-H Youth Group showed off their cooking skills at the Food and Nutrition Workshop and Food Challenge in Alice on Saturday Oct. 5.

All ages were invited to team up and test their skills with select ingredients to create a tasty dish. The theme this year was to bring anything from around the world to be tested and selected teams endured a 45 minute food challenge to beat the rest with the best dish.



4-H Winners



1st Place

Cooking Chickas

Kinleigh Carr

Daniella Tunchez

Rebekah Gordan



2nd Place

THE M.A.A.C. Crew

Adam Tijerina

Maddie Rodriguez

Aaliyah Moreno

Caleb Salinas



3rd Place

You “Butter” Watch Out

Aiden Tymrak

Lucas Walker

Jaime Garza

Ezekial Martinez



(Senior Teams)

1st Place

The Skillets

Trevor Martinez

Paige Langley

Austin Chapa

Makayla Rodriguez



2nd Place

The Boys

Mason Blanchette

Esteban Pena

Joseph Weeks