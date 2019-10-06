In 2007, off the heels of his book outlining a conservative brand of environmentalism titled, “A Contract with the Earth,” former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich sought the assistance of an expert climate scientist who could lay out the facts on global climate change in the opening chapter of his follow-up book. For this he trusted the institution any West Texan or alumni — including myself — will tell you is the greatest in the world and asked the world-renowned atmospheric scientist and professor at Texas Tech, Katharine Hayhoe.

If the politician may have believed Hayhoe, the evangelical Christian, daughter of missionaries and wife of a West Texas pastor, would express beliefs more in line with his partisanship, conservative critics were quick to identify this as untrue. Gingrich's “conservative environmentalism,” his potential book and association with Hayhoe were all criticized for their distance from party views.

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh fanned the flames. When he found out Hayhoe was tasked to work for Gingrich, he encouraged his listeners to harass the “climate babe” online. After continued hate mail, death threats, and harassment of Hayhoe, the political pressure eventually pushed Gingrich to drop her chapter from the book. For the effort she made to help explain the complexity of her science to others, Hayhoe stated that she had spent “100+ unpaid” hours just to see the chapter she was told had been accepted, removed.

Hayhoe’s efforts and the responses of the threats, harassment and conservative pressure have not gone unnoticed in her 14-year tenure at Texas Tech.

The university has done what any that accepts the science behind her research and believes in the efforts she puts into serving the community — they’ve invested in in her. She is now the Director of the Climate Science Center at Tech, a professor in the public administration program and a representative of Tech for the Department of Interior’s South-Central Climate Adaption Science Center. Texas Tech Public Media KTTZ in partnership with PBS produces her own show “Global Weirding: Climate Politics, and Religion,” and sponsors “Science by the Glass” events where she speaks to the community about climate change. In return, Hayhoe has brought Texas Tech national and world recognition. She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2014, and named a United Nations Champion of the Earth in September.

While Texas Tech has embraced the climate scientist, what politicians, partisan pundits and online harassers always seem to miss, is that for the greatest in the world, faith is not influenced by politics. Faith is what influences her devotion to science, to understanding, listening and communicating the truth within the politicization of science. The indisputable facts and findings in the scientific community express that the Earth is strained by manmade climate change. A chapter discarded, 100 plus hours lost, and even harassment simply wont deter the woman whose work is based in fact and driven by the duty to serve others with the gifts God gave her.

It’s why in 2009, past Gingrich’s dismissal, she co-authored with her husband, pastor and Christian author Andrew Farley, the well-received by both scientific and faith-based communities the book, “A Climate for Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-Based Decisions.” It's why she takes the time to listen to those in the community long before she speaks to explain the concerns of climate change. And it's why the climate scientist from Texas Tech who was scorned by conservatives in the late 2000s has made it her life’s duty to address and answer the concerns of the critics and skeptics, people she still proudly calls members of her community.

And if you’re wondering why a column about a professor who studies the effects we have on our climate, has no mention of her work discussing the facts of warming oceans, polar ice caps melting or increasingly severe patterns of weather, it is because, with the overwhelming consensus of the world’s scientific community, the effects of climate change are simply facts that need to be addressed. They are the same facts Texas Tech has supported for 14 years, and the reason I believe there would be no skeptics of global climate change in West Texas, if we all had the chance to sit next to Katharine Hayhoe in church.

Robert Avila is a recent graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law and a former columnist for The Daily Toreador.