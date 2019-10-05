Stratford 43, Perryton 13
Stratford 13 22 8 0 - 43
Perryton 0 7 6 0 - 13
S - Abraham Villegez 16 pass (Publio kick fail)
S - Brit McQitty 18 run (Publio kick)
S - Iuden Romero 37 pass (2 point conversion Iuned Romero run)
S - Iuden R. 62 run (Publio kick fail)
S - Abraham V. 10 pass (Publio kick)
S - Brit M. 2 run (Ty Mcbrad)
P - #26 81 yd. Kick return (kick good)
P - #10 13 yd. Run (kick fail)
Stratford Perryton
First downs: 20 9
Rushing: 339 171
Passing: 177 20
Total yards: 516 191
C-A-I: 14/27/2 4/14/2
Punts: 1/30 4/54
Penalties /yards lost: 6/60 8/90
Fumbles:
Andrews 27, Hereford 26
Andrews 10 8 3 6 - 27
Hereford 6 7 7 6 - 26
H - 27 yd. field goal Luis Loya
A - 40 pass #12 to #3 (Kick good)
H - 31 pass (Kick good)
A - 4 pass #12 to #3 ( 2 point conversion good)
H - 13 pass from Brit to Davis (Kick good)
H - 20 yd. Field goal
A - 2 run #12 (kick good)
H - 1run Cano (Kick failed)
A - 7 pass #12 to #1 (kick failed)
Andrews Hereford
First downs: 19 18
Rushing: 91 81
Passing: 231 217
Total yards: 322 298
C-A-I: 26/35/0 17/33/1
Punts: 5/24 5/35
Penalties /yards lost: 13/135 16/135
Fumble: 2/1 2/0
Nazareth 70, Meadow 50
Nazareth 12 30 16 12 - 70
Meadow 16 14 14 6 - 50
First Quarter
M - Jordan Flores 19 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 36 run (point after failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 9 run (point after failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 10 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
Second Quarter
N - Luke Betzen 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Jordan Flores 50 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
N - Luke Betzen 49 run (conversion failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 37 run (conversion failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 8 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
Third Quarter
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 60 kickoff return (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Isaiah Villegas 2 run (conversion failed)
N - Kaden Cleavinger 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
M - Jordan Flores 7 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)
Fourth quarter
N - Kaden Cleavinger 5 run (conversion failed)
M - Isaiah Villegas 34 run (conversion failed)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 6 run (conversion failed)
Nazareth Meadow
First Downs 26 18
Rush 436 418
Pass 40 13
Total 436 431
C-A-I 3-7-0 1-5-2
Punts None None
Fumbles - lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 5-43 6-49
Wheeler 37, Gruver 30
Wheeler 12 6 13 6 - 37
Gruver 14 0 0 16 - 30
First Quarter
W - David Rascon 75 pass from Gustavo Andrade (kick failed)
G - Jalin Conyers 1 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)
G - Jalin Conyers 3 run (Creed Callaway two-point conversion run)
W - Gustavo Andrade 66 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)
Second Quarter
W - Gustavo Andrade 30 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)
Third Quarter
W - Hesston Marshall 83 run (Daniel Rascon kick)
W - Gustavo Andrade 26 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)
Fourth Quarter
G - Creed Calloway 3 run (Hunter Haynes two-point conversion run)
W - Baldemar Gallardo 27 pass from Hesston Marshall (two-point conversion failed)
G - Carter Armes 70 pass from Jalin Conyers (Jalin Conyers two-point conversion run)
Wheeler Gruver
First Downs 13 17
Rush 360 120
Pass 102 201
Total 462 321
C-A-I 2-4-0 10-27-1
Punts 3-30.0 avg 6-32.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 9-68 11-47