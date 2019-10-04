The 82nd annual Jim Wells County Fair will be held on Oct. 23 through the 26. As part of the official opening day of the fair a pageant is held.

Five young women from JWC will compete for the title of Jim Wells County Queen for 2019. The pageant will be held at the fairgrounds on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Contestants are:

Asia Rivera

She is the 15-year-old daughter of Robert and Amanda Cortez. She had one brother and two sisters. She attends Orange Grove High School as a sophomore. Her most exciting experience is attending midnight yell in Aggieland and the tailgate and football game that followed.

Her career and life ambition is to become a certified athletic trainer for either a division 1 college or the National Football League. The most influential person in her life is her mom because they have been through a lot of ups and downs and she has never left her side. Her mom is her biggest cheerleader and loves her unconditionally. She is in Orange Grove FCCLA, 2-year athletic trainer, Orange Grove High School Band. Her hobbies include taking pictures and watching makeup tutorials.

Her favorite midnight snack is pickles.

Her best asset is her loyalty.

Her worst asset is her procrastination.

Araceli Nino

Nino is the 17-year-old daughter of Joe and Thelma Nino. She has one brother. She is a senior at Alice High School.

Her most exciting experience is marching in the Washington D.C. Memorial Day parade. The most influential person in her life is her mother because her mother defines strength and confidence.

Her career and life ambition is to be a musical therapist. She is in National Honor Society, varsity tennis, honors band and the swim team. Her hobbies include sewing, music and hanging out with friends.

Her favorite midnight snack is YaYa's Strawberry Pie.

Her best asset is kindness and understanding.

Her worst asset is patience.

Charlize Moncada

She is the 16-year-old daughter of Brenda Alaniz and Jacob Salazar. She has one brother. She is a senior Orange Grove High School.

Her most exciting encounter is when her cheer team was selected to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida for New Years. Her mother is the most influential person in her life because she has taught her to never give up.

Her career and life ambition is to become a zoologist. She in 4-H, 2-year letter in varsity basketball, 2-year letter as a varsity cheerleader and coaches tumbling at All Time Tumbling. Her hobbies include working and caring for her animals, painting and baking.

Her favorite midnight snack is sugar cookies.

Her best asset is being president.

Her worst asset is procrastination.

Sadie Eichler

Eichler is the 17-year-old daughter of Steven Eichler and Christie Council. She has a half brother and three step sisters. She is a senior at Orange Grove High School.

Her most exciting experience was her first trip traveling outside the United States to Roatan Honduras. The most influential person in her life is her grandmother, Carolyn Martin who is successful in many aspects of her life.

Her career and life ambition is to become a radiologist. She is in Orange Grove FFa. Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and showing market swine.

Her favorite midnight snack is a spoonful of peanut butter.

Her best asset is being compassionate.

Her worst asset is being lackadaisical.

Rachel Gallagher

Gallagher is the 17-year-old daughter of Hayden and Amy Gallagher. She has one sister. She is a senior at Orange Grove High School.

Her most exciting experience is winning grand champion senior showmanship in poultry and rabbits at last years Jim Wells County Fair. The most influential person in her life is her dad because he has taught her to never give up even in trying times and to keep striving for success.

Her career and life ambition is to be a radiology assistant. She is a varsity cheerleader, in 4-H, Orange Grove FFA, National Honor Society, student council, class officer, Mu Alpha Theta and Phi Theta Kappa. Her hobbies include fishing, shopping, being with friends and baking with her mom.

Her favorite midnight snack is oreos and milk.

Her best asset is friendly personality.

Her worst asset is trying to do too many things at once.