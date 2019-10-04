Melissa Cantu Trevinomtrevino@gatehousemedia.com

Friday

Oct 4, 2019 at 11:41 AM


0 MONTH – 11 MONTH

GIRL: Name of Child: Mia Rose Ayala

Parent/Guardian: Rebecca Wymore and Michael Ayala

BOY: Name of Child: Kamren Falcon

Parent/Guardian: Aubry Lozano

1 YEAR

GIRL: Name Of Child: Brielle Brooke Barrera

Parent/Guardian: Rene and Ashley Barrera

BOY: Name of Child: Derek Aurelio DeLeon

Parent/Guardian: Clarissa Romanos and John DeLeon

2 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Bryella Grace Montalvo

Parent/Guardian: Evelyn and Rafael Montalvo

BOY: Name of Child: Jaxson Requenez

Parent/Guardian: Marco and Kristina Requenez

3 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Kareesya Rodriguez

Parent/Guardian: Samuel and April Rodriguez

BOY: Name of Child:Kolton Elijah Casas

Parent/Guardian:Kendra Mendiola and Elijah Casas

4 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Irma Grace Gonzalez

Parent/Guardian: Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Gonzalez

BOY: Name of Child: Romeo Andres Olivarez

Parent/Guardian: Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Olivarez III

5 YEAR TO 6 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Karaline Davila

Parent/Guardian: Justine and Robert Ramos

BOY: Name of Child: Jason Carter Alanis

Parent/Guardian: John and Marina Alanis

7 YEAR TO 8 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Miranda Brooke Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Valerie and Denise Garcia

BOY: Name of Child: Chandler Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Josie Martinez

Little Mr. & Miss Jim Wells County

GIRL: Name of Child: Zoey N. Garza

Parent/Guardian: Santana and Sara Salazar, and Zachary Garza

BOY: Name of Child: Brandon Ramirez

Parent/Guardian: Adrian and Diddra Ramirez