The Chief Justice of the Seventh Court of Appeals Brian Quinn is running for re-election.

Quinn, a Republican, was first elected to the Court of Appeals in November of 1994 and has been its chief justice since 2005, when he was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry.

The court of appeals justices serve six-year terms and take on civil and criminal appeals, except appeals from a capital murder conviction where the death penalty was assessed. The Seventh Court of Appeals of Texas sits in Amarillo and covers 46 counties in West Texas and the Panhandle.

The Republican primary is March 3, with early voting starting on Feb. 18.