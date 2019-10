On Tuesday evening, the William Adams Middle School football teams played a district game against Flour Bluff. The 8th grade football teams played in Alice, while the 7th grade football teams traveled to Flour Bluff.

7th grade C team lost 16-4, 7th grade B team lost 20-0 and 7th grade A team lost 24-0. The 8th grade C team tied up the game 0-0, 8th grade B team lost 14-6 and 8th grade A team defeated Flour Bluff 22-6.