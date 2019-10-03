Marijuana and two firearms were discovered during a traffic stop Tuesday, Oct. 1, on south Highway 281. The stop led to the arrest of Dylan Anzaldua.

Sgt. Christopher Bowen, with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, conducted the stop while working Stone Garden. Bowen initiated the traffic stop on a red in color Ford F150 that was speeding.

During the roadside interview, Sgt. Bowen smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Anzaldua was asked to exit the vehicle. For officer safety a pat down search for weapons on Anzaldua was conducted.

Anzaldua told Sgt. Bowen he had a marijuana joint in his pocket and a bag of marijuana in a bag in the back seat of his vehicle. Also located was a small red rubber container with THC wax inside.

Anzaldua informed Sgt. Bowen that he had a loaded Glock 9mm pistol and a loaded Smith and Wesson assault type .223 caliber rifle, sheriff officials said.

He was charged for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Anzaldua was transported to the JWC jail.