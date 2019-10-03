On Monday Oct. 7, the William Adams Middle School volleyball team will host a “pink” game, called Volley For A Cure. October is National Breast Cancer Month, therefore the Lady Coyotes will be hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness game.

The 7th grade A team and 8th grade B team will play at 5pm and the 7th grade B team and 8th grade A team will play at 6pm. There will be a peprally at 7:45am and bake sale between the hours of 4:30pm and 6:30pm. All proceeds from the event will be donated to breast cancer research.