Channel KIII TV announced their Athlete of the week this past Sunday, which was Premont’s Lukas Rogers.

Premont had a win over Marine Military in Harlingen where he had rushing yards of 284 and got to the end zone four times.

Premont played against Ben Bolt where Rogers also had two touchdowns. Regardless of their close loss, Premont will remain focus and determined for the rest of their season to make it to the playoffs.