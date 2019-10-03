Scheduled repair to main water line will cause low to no water pressure in some areas in the west side of Alice beginning 10:00 p.m. Thursday night through 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The City of Alice has scheduled a permanent repair to one of the city's main water lines that developed a break late Sunday night. This water line is a 20-inch main line that feeds much of the west side ofAlice alongside business 281 and further west. Working throughout the night, the city was able to temporarily bring the line back into service Monday morning. This main water line is a concrete reinforced pipe (CRP) and the temporary repair involved placing a clamp to bring the line back into service. Repairing a line of this type and size requires contracting with a company that specializes in these types of repairs.

The estimated time of completion for the repair is approximately 8 to 10 hours. In order to cause the least amount of disruption to residents the city has scheduled the repair to begin at 10:00 p.m. tonight and is estimating to have the repair complete by 6am. City crews will be on site throughout the night and early morning to monitor progress.

The city would like to notify residents of low to no water pressure between the hours of 10:00 p.m. Thursday night through 6:00 a.m. Friday morning in most of the same area that was affected Sunday night and Monday morning.

For any questions please call the water plant at 361-664-9082