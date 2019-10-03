After two road games, the Durant Lions returned home to start District 5A-3 play with a 35-7 loss to the McAlester Buffaloes on Sept. 27.

McAlester picked off senior quarterback Jaxon Ingram in the first quarter and got another interception to set up a 20-yard receiving score. The Lions later snapped the ball over the punter’s head for a safety that gave McAlester an 8-0 lead with 33 seconds left in the first quarter before the Lions answered with a touchdown.

McAlester turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half, but McAlester recovered a Lions fumble to stop a lengthy drive that could have tied it late in the first half. The Buffaloes then scored the rest of the points in the game on the way to the 35-7 victory.

The loss dropped the Lions to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in district play, while it was the first victory of the season for McAlester and first coaching win for the Buffaloes’ head coach Forrest Mazey.

“I know what the kids are capable of,” Mazey said. “You’d like to see the kids relish in it and do what they’ve set out to do. It’s good to see victory in their eyes and their face, and understand what it feels like.”

The Lions were back in action against Coweta High at home last Friday, but that game was played after press time for this issue. This Friday’s game will see the Lions travel to Tulsa on Oct. 11 to face the Bishop Kelley High Comets in a 7 p.m. matchup. And next week’s game will be on Thursday night and closer to home, as Durant High will travel to Ada for a game against the Cougars.

The Sept. 27 game against McAlester saw the Lions run 50 total plays and get nine first downs. However penalties hurt Durant, as the Lions were charges with seven of those that racked up 53 penalty yards. McAlester ran 67 total plays and gained 19 first downs, while only giving up five penalties that resulted in 25 penalty yards.