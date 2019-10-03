The Alice High School Varsity Cheer team is hosting a cheer clinic Saturday Oct. 19th at the Alice High School old gym. The hours of the cheer clinic will be between 1pm-4pm. There is a registration fee of $30 which includes a t-shirt that will be worn the day of the game. Little Yote Night football game will be on Oct. 25th and they will perform on the sideline during the 3rd quarter. This camp is for children ages 4 and up. Flyers are available at Action Sports & Awards on 315 E Main St, Alice, Texas.