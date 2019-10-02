SAN DIEGO - Mary Ellis Salinas' Defense Attorney Heriberto Silva filed a continuance with the 229th Judicial District Court Wednesday, Oct. 2

Salinas, is facing murder chargers for allegedly killing her twin brother Mark Salinas in September 2016. The incident happened at the family ranch on County Road 321 off Farm-to-Market 3196, La Rosita, just west of San Diego.

In 2016, Salinas told investigators she went to check on the property and found her brother face down on the ground unresponsive. Family members later told police Salinas confessed to the murder of her twin brother.

Salinas, recently was involved in a human trafficking arrest in Benavides on Sept.11, and is awaiting proceedings on charges while currently being held at Duval County Jail.

The next court date has not be set.