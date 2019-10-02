Paper Clover contributions support 4-H youth through developmental programs

Tractor Supply Company continues its mission to support youth in their local communities by launching its Fall Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.

The Paper Clover fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year to offer opportunities for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps and other developmental programs across the nation. This fall, Tractor Supply is asking for customers to help them reach the $1 million goal by raising awareness of the campaign via social media shares of their paper clover donations with #DonateAMillion.

To participate in the Fall Paper Clover campaign, Tractor Supply customers and team members can purchase a paper clover from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers also have the opportunity to donate online when making a purchase at TractorSupply.com.

Each donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs. Fundraising efforts are sourced for programs and events such as visits to the state capitol to meet with the agricultural department, leadership conferences and camps where attendees can study a range of topics from beekeeping to raising and training animals to forestry.

“Tractor Supply stands with 4-H in support of their community-based youth programs across the nation,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Every Paper Clover donation goes toward furthering the education and development of 4-H youth as they explore their skills and interests related to the rural lifestyle and beyond. We are proud to support the next generation of our nation’s leaders.”

Since the program’s inception, Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council have generated more than $13 million in their nine years of partnership for the fundraiser. This spring, the program raised more than $917,000 for 4-H programs and students.

“Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, Paper Clover provides more youth with opportunities to learn-by-doing—something that is vital to the development of their passions and interests,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “It’s initiatives like Paper Clover that help empower and inspire all youth to handle life’s challenges, contribute to the world around them and ultimately develop into tomorrow’s leaders.”

4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For more information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.