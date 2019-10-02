Communities across South Texas supported the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Families in Alice, Ben Bolt, Freer, Premont and San Diego participated in games, live music and took the opportunity to meet community members such as law enforcement.

The event, began in 1984, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships.

A fun way for the whole community to be safer and stronger. National Night Out founder Matt Peskin believed that raising the profile of citizen-based crime watch programs would bring greater safety to neighborhoods.