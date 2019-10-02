Mathew Munoz was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1 for a burglary that occurred on the 1900 block of Mendez Street.

In September, investigators at the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office received a report about the burglary. During the investigation, deputies observed a home surveillance camera that captured footage of Munoz attempting to break into a shed in the backyard. Investigators reviewed the case and obtained the arrest warrant.

Investigators Sgt. Christopher Bowen and Sgt. Danny Galvez received information that Munoz was possibly seen walking in the area of Eva and Evelyn Streets.

While on patrol, a man matching Munoz' description was seen at a residence on the 1400 block of Evelyn Street. Munoz was taken into custody without incident and transported to the JWC jail.

Sheriff Daniel Bueno said that Munoz is no stranger to law enforcement. He is a "habitual burglar" and has been arrested by the department before. He also has charges with the Alice Police Department.

Others arrests related to Munoz's burglaries are expected in the future.

Bueno urges people to report Munoz is they see him walking the streets near their home.

Because Munoz is known to sell the stolen property, sheriff officials encourage anyone, civilian and drug dealers, who have purchased items from Munoz to contact the department at 361-668-0341, in order to clear themselves of any wrongdoing or run the risk of being arrested in connection with the crimes.