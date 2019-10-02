GEORGETOWN

Upgrades celebrated

at San Gabriel Park

The city of Georgetown will celebrate the completion of Phase 2 improvements to San Gabriel Park at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Springs Pavilion, 445 E. Morrow St.

Phase 2 of the improvements project included a new basketball court, restrooms at the disc golf course, two new playgrounds and swings, additional pavilions, road improvements, the restoration of two springs and trail improvements — including the extension of the San Gabriel trail to the Katy Crossing neighborhood, which is expected to be completed this fall.

The $4.2 million Phase 2 project was completed by Ritter-Botkin Prime Construction Company Inc. of Pflugerville. The design of Phase 3 improvements was included in the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

Funding for the improvements was approved by voters in a 2008 parks bond. The San Gabriel Park Master Plan, which was completed in June 2015, identified improvements to be completed in phases to limit park disruptions.

EAST AUSTIN

School district to host

Pride Week kickoff event

The Austin school district will host a Pride Week kickoff celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Austin school district Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

The event will feature performances, a panel discussion, resource fair and a Pride-themed art exhibition.

For more information: griselda.rodriguez@austinisd.org.

AUSTIN

ACC District awarded

$250K Chase grant

The Austin Community College District will expand apprenticeship and other earn-and-learn positions for students through a $250,000 grant awarded by JPMorgan Chase and Co.

The grant will support ACC’s Career ACCelerator Program, which offers a self-paced training schedule. Students receive financial assistance, paid internships and an opportunity to earn a certificate that counts toward a college degree.

The program will include information technology, health care and manufacturing tracks. The program will add apprenticeship opportunities. Current employer partners include Honda, Toyota, Samsung Semiconductor, city of Austin; Baylor, Scott and White, the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association and Ascension Seton.

The two-year grant will be implemented beginning this fall.

WIMBERLEY

Family Fun Day

at Jacob's Well

The first free family fun day of the season will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jacob’s Well Natural Area Nature Center, 1699 Mount Sharp Road.

The event will feature free games and activities focused on water quality and conservation. Attendees can learn tips on how to conserve water in homes and take a guided hike down to Jacob’s Well to learn more about the spring.

Activities will include a rainwater catchment information booth, animal and fish ID stations, Meadow’s Center representatives with an enviroscape model, kid’s crafts and coloring station, a bean bag toss, watching dive footage from Jacob’s Well caverns, a hike to the well and stickers and handouts.

Guests are encouraged to bring water and appropriate walking shoes.

PFLUGERVILLE

'Yappy Hour' Friday

at Stone Hill Park

Pflugerville's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Yappy Hour event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Stone Hill Park, 1124 Town Center Drive.

The event is bring your own bottle, and there will be food vendors including Dog Pound and Lucy’s Frozen. There will be a dog Halloween costume contest with categories including “best couple costume,” for best matching owner and dog costume; “who brought the scare?,” for the best classic Halloween costume; and “barking good time,” for most funny, cute or best homemade costume. Winners will receive certificates or a gift basket from The Furbaby Sitter, Hip Hounds or Camp Bow Wow.

For information: bit.ly/2nRRAjQ.

BASTROP

Master Gardeners host

plant sale Saturday

The Bastrop County Master Gardeners Association will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bastrop Rodeo Grounds Show Barn, 25 American Legion Drive.

The sale will feature trees, shrubs, vines, bulbs, herbs, perennials and seasonal vegetables. Proceeds will benefit the Master Gardeners Association’s garden projects and horticulture education programs.

American-Statesman staff