25 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - The backstage players emerging in last week's assassination of a top Mexican politician suggest a conspiracy of ruling party politicians involved in fraud, money laundering and cocaine trafficking.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Labor Department announced that President Nixon will intervene to block a strike against six major railroads tonight.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Coffee rationing again will be necessary unless government agencies succeed in efforts to increase shipments of coffee to this country, the Office of Price administration said tonight, adding that a decision will be made within 24 hours.

100 years ago:

Much excitement has been displayed in our city this week regarding to possible outcome of the Texas Baseball Series, which was played by Fort Worth and Shreveport.