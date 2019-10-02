Less than a week remains to register to vote in the November 2019 constitutional amendment election.

For Texans, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming constitutional amendment election this fall is Monday, Oct. 7, as voters must submit their voter registration at least 30 days before the election date. Those interested in voting on ballot items on Nov. 5, can find out if they are registered to vote in the state, how to register if not, and discover where they can cast their ballots by visiting the links on the Texas Coalition for State Parks’ elections page at: https://www.supporttexasparks.org/election/.

For more information, visit: https://www.votetexas.gov/index.html.

About the Texas Coalition for State Parks:

The Texas Coalition for State Parks, was launched by a group of former Texas Parks & Wildlife Commissioners and park advocates with the sole purpose of advocating for a constitutional dedication of the Sporting Goods Sales Tax to state parks funding. The Texas Coalition for State Parks PAC has formed to engage voters ahead of the November 5, 2019 election and encourage them to support Proposition 5. More information can be found at www.SupportTexasParks.org.