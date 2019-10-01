Madison Timmons

Parents: Nathan and Romy Timmons

Educational or future plans: I plan to attend the University of Texas and study to become a dermatologist.

Clubs and officer positions: Honors band (2016-present), Drum major (2017-present), Varsity Volleyball (2017-present), Varsity Cheer (2018-present), Academic Decathlon (2018-present), National Honor Society (2018-present), National Honor Society Vice President

Accomplishments/honors: Coyote Scholar (2016-present), Received a Division One at Solo and Ensemble (2018)

What was the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I’ve ever received was “Two wrongs don’t make a right”. My grandmother gave me this advice.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself attending college and getting into medical school.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would be that education is available for everyone. This is because I believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to learn and expand their knowledge.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner I would pick, J.K Rowling, Robin Williams, and Rebel Wilson because they are intelligent, talented, and funny.

Favorites:

Food: Chicken Alfredo

Book: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Movie: Mamma Mia!

Town in Texas: Austin

Vacation Spot: Rosemary beach

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.