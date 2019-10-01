Students, community leaders, first responders and administration gathered at St. Elizabeth Catholic School (SES) Monday, Sept. 30 to kick off another year of the 100 Mile Club.

The 100 mile club is a national non-profit organization where kids accept a challenge to run or walk 100 miles within one school year. The club helps promote physical activities for children.

Before the students ran or walked the school's track, the administration held a ribbon cutting ceremony and gave some encouraging words to the children.

Alice police and fire departments, and students family members joined the students for a lap or two.

SES students participating in the program twice a week after school.