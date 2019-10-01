The Alice Independent School District (AISD) Board of Trustees along with City Manager,

Michael Esparza had a lengthy conversation with public comments regarding the rental agreement lease with the City's Natatorium and Water-park during a special held public meeting on Sept. 30.

AISD is seeking use of the Natatorium to support an aquatics program for students as well as utilize the pool for athletic sports training and an opportunity for alternatives in physical education to local students. The overall goal for the AISD board trustees is providing swimming to their curriculum, better community health and other physical education alternatives for the community.

Parents and teachers voiced their concerns about reacquiring issues the swim teams have faced during swim meets the past year while using the park. Public comments included the lack of staffing and cleanliness during high attendance meets and the excessive cost presented at the meeting for the new rental agreement.

Last budget year Esparza, and AISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough agreed to a financial term that was very low in cost at $5,000 for the year on short term basis. This year Esparza, along with City Attorney John Lemon presented a yearly cost at $68,000 for a three year termed contract with a separate membership program that the city would collect for parents and AISD staff that wanted to utilize the pool. AISD added $50,000 in the budget for this years Natatorium rental agreement and was not expecting the City's proposal of $68,000 for three years. The discussion ended with AISD proposing $60,000 for a 2 year term which will ultimately be determined for approval by the Alice City Council.