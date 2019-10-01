On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Alice (A United Way of the Coastal Bend Affiliate Agency), board of directors, the staff, Houston Astros legend Kevin Bass, the children and young people, we want to take this opportunity to thank those businesses and individuals who made our 26th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner a grand success on Sept. 20.

We would like to recognize our Platinum Sponsors:

Alice Pediatric Clinic, Carlisle Insurance-Ted Bearden, CFO Wealth Management, Celanese Bishop Facility, Coastal Bend College, Double M Trucking, Judge & Mrs. Michael Garcia, Jim Wells County Commissioner Ventura Garcia, Kelly, Honeycutt & Price, Inc., Kleberg Bank, Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, McDonald's, R.S.V.P., Samson Pump & Supply LLC, Texas Champion Bank, David Towler, and Mark Dominguez.

We would also like to recognize the following Gold Sponsors:

1st Community Bank, Alice Appraisal-Carlos Rodriguez, Andrew, Mary Lou & Damien Lewis, B.T. Church, CC Realty Group-Cynthia Carrasco, Christus Spohn Hospital, Church of the Overcomer, City of Alice, Honorable Richard & Esth

ther Deleon, H.E.B., Hub City Event Center, Michael Guerra, County Atty., Carlos O. Garcia DA, LIA Engineering, Law Office of Joel Resendez, Newell Atkinson Ill, James Dean, Paladium Bowl, Right of Way Service, SSE Ventures LLC, Jake Sanchez, CPA, Rumy Solis-Atty. at Law, Sluggers Sports Bar, South Texas Oilfield, South Texas Fencing & Trenching Services LLP.

Thanks to the following Silver Sponsors:

Duval County Sheriff's Office, Endyn, Inc., Farm Bureau-Linda Saenz, Lupe Martinez, Eudoxcio Morin, Neffs Plumbing, Ramos Tacos Stand, Rosas Funeral Home, Rushing & Gonzalez Drug, State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, County Clerk-J.C. Perez Ill, Toothology, PLLC, Urban Oil & Gas, Wilkinson Gary Iron & Metal.

Also thanks to: Alice Chevrolet, Steve & Eddie Findley, New Foundation Church, Jack & Molly Bradford, Alice Christian Fellowship, First State Bank of Odem, Olivarez & Associates.

We would also like to thank our board of directors, Emcee - Fiesta 92.1 program director Pete Vasquez, Rocky Godines, our entertainers Damien "El Maestro" Lewis and Matt (Rodd) Rodriguez, Sonny Rodriguez and Ida Garces, and all those who donated live and silent auction and raffle items, as well as all those who participated in our live, silent auctions and our raffle and those whom I inadvertently omitted.

Thank you Mayor Jolene Vanover in proclaiming "Kevin Bass" day. Thanks also to all our volunteers, Jr. staff and parents , who assisted us in serving over 500 people. As quoted by the legendary boxer Muhammed Ali "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth".

Again, thank you all for making our 2019 Steak & Burger Dinner a success.

P.S. - Please visit and help us and the Alice Volunteer Services/Food Pantry in giving on November 12,

2019. Please visit www.coastalbenddayof giving.erg

Executive Director of BGCA - Rick Del Bosque