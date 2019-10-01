Alice Independent School District received notice Tuesday, Oct. 1 that the district had been selected to receive funding under the School Climate Transformation Grants from the U.S Department of Education.

The grant award for the first year is $728,259, and renewable for up to five years, totaling $3,658,112.

“We are extremely grateful to be awarded the School Climate Transformation Grant from the United States Department of Education. This grant will benefit the students and staff of Alice ISD by providing additional social and emotional support, services, and training,” said Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough.

“We look forward to working closely with our community partners to provide a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), and adding additional outreach opportunities for our kids - all to help prepare our kids to be Future Ready.”

The purpose of the program is to help schools train their teachers and other school staff to implement evidence-based strategies to improve school climate. The School Climate Transformation Grants initiative builds on the development and testing of evidence-based multi-tiered decision-making frameworks, such as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

These funds would enable Local Educational Agency to develop and adopt, or expand to more schools, a multi-tiered decision-making framework that guides the selection, integration, and implementation of the best evidence-based behavioral practices for improving school climate and behavioral outcomes for all students.

"I am very excited to hear about the great news regarding the school climate transformation grant. Being awarded such a large, competitive grant is truly an honor and a proud moment for the district,” said AISD Board President Ben Salinas Jr. “The students of AISD will now be provided with additional valuable resources that would not be possible without this grant. I would like to thank Dr. Scarbrough and his staff for always working tirelessly for the benefit of our kids. We are Alice ISD!”