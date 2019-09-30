Silver Star Food Stores hosted a voter registration drive on Tuesday, Sept. 24t to celebrate and honor National Voter Registration Day. Local Volunteer Deputy Registrars and volunteers were there to do on the spot registration and hand out registration forms to take home.

Owners, Silvestre and Melinda Rodriguez always want the community to know that they and the business appreciates them. Having a voters registration is just one of the many events they host throughout the year for community unity outreach.

Their daughter, Amanda Sue Friedeck was this year's event coordinator. She wanted to do something different that could leave a sense of peace for the community.

All the volunteers in presences were informative about the rights of being a registered voter and the importance of being educated on the issues. If you are interested in learning more please contact Silver Star Food Stores on Facebook.