CORPUS CHRISTI- The William Adams Middle School Cross Country had an invitational meet Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial High School. The 7th grade girls cross country team out ranked the many other schools and placed first as a team.

7th grade medalists for the cross country girls team include, Victoria Diaz 3rd place, Jasmin Davila 8th place, Toree Rodas 10th place, Liana Garcia 13th place and Ciara Valadez 14th place.

The 7th grade cross country boys had 3 individuals who placed, Ruben Trevino 8th place, Christopher Rubio 21st place, and Antonio Valadez 23rd place. 8th grade cross country boys had one individual who placed, Bobbi Lozano came in 16th place.