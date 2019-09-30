The San Diego Vaqueros played against Santa Gertrudis Friday night. It was homecoming night for the Vaqueros, therefore winning was on their mind. The San Diego defeated Santa Gertrudis 45-0.

Nene Salinas did a total of 3 touchdowns and a two point conversion, Felix Alaniz, Vince Luevano and Christian Alvarez made 1 touchdown each, having a total of 6 touchdowns as a team. James Hill with 3 points for kick points and Sergio Guerra with 4 points for kick points.

San Diego travels to Bishop of Oct.3 where they will play a district game at 7:30 pm.